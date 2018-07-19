Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 20th, 2018

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on the Roseau River. A complaint was taken regarding a dead calf, but it was far too decomposed to determine what killed it.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) monitored boating and angling activity on the Red River of the North, investigated the possible killing of a dog by a gray wolf, and conducted a follow-up investigation of a wildfire.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Baudette) spent time at Camp Ripley assisting with ATV training for the current CO Academy. Prachar also taught emergency vehicle operations to the new cadets.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) attended a lake association meeting. Time also was spent working on commercial trapping activity and ongoing wetland/public waters cases. Anglers and watercraft operators were checked.

CO Tim Gray (Bagley) checked anglers and answered questions about fall hunting seasons.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports checking anglers and investigating calls about the possible destruction of bulrushes and other aquatic vegetation.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) assisted U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Officer Brent Taylor on a fish overlimit case in which two anglers were found with 72 bluegills and 49 crappies. State and federal citations are pending.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked boating and angling activity on area lakes. Leech-trapping activity was monitored. Assistance was provided to White Earth police in an attempt to locate an individual who ran on foot during a stop. Time also was spent on AIS compliance checks. Warren investigated a complaint from an AIS inspector about an individual who refused inspection at a public access.

CO Kyle Quittschreiber (Detroit Lakes) assisted with a domestic incident and a motorcycle accident. Quittschreiber also assisted a Minnesota State Patrol trooper who was on a traffic stop with a vehicle pulling a boat that had several pounds of aquatic vegetation attached to the trailer and boat. The driver also failed to remove the drain plug and was coming from a zebra mussel-infested water body. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week working on public waters, AIS, and weed roller violations, as well as checking anglers and boaters in the Pelican Rapids and Detroit Lakes stations. He answered calls from the public regarding public waters complaints, dock complaints, trespassing questions, and injured-wildlife reports. The officer issued resource protection notifications in a public waters case and would like to remind landowners to call before they harvest vegetation or alter the shoreline.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) investigated a complaint in which a deer had been shot in the chest with a small-caliber rifle. Any information on the poaching activity near Deer Creek would be appreciated. Plautz also assisted with CO Academy instruction at Camp Ripley and handled miscellaneous complaints through the week.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and boaters and monitoring for AIS compliance.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports a few anglers were cited for no fishing licenses, no PFDs onboard watercraft, and expired registration. More littering tickets were issued on the Long Prairie River as recreational tubers continue to throw empty beer cans onto the shoreline.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Duke Broughten (Longville) spent the week monitoring angling, boating, and ATVing activity. Anglers reported limited success.

CO Colleen Adam (Park Rapids) worked on aquatic plant management issues, aquatic invasive species issues, and nuisance-animal complaints. She also patrolled area lakes for boating and fishing enforcement. She also assisted with an incident in which a person was injured while on a personal watercraft and assisted with the search for a missing teen.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and boaters. Enforcement action was taken for an illegal-length walleye, an ATV violation, and several boating violations.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports time was spent at the CO Academy training new conservation officer candidates in emergency vehicle response and pursuit driving. Fishing, boating, and invasive species enforcement continue to be the main components of Kittelson’s workload.

CO John Slatinski (Ray) reports ATVing activity has picked up in the area as berry pickers hit the woods. Aquatic invasive species issues were monitored. Slatinski met with a landowner regarding a restoration order for a project involving wetlands. He also followed up with a campground attendant regarding a complaint about an unruly guest.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) took a number of complaints this week about loud boats on Lake Vermilion. Efforts are being made to locate the violators, and enforcement action will be taken. He also continued investigating two invasive species violations. With equipment down for repairs, Hopkins spent much of the week working area boat landings.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) reports working angling and boating activity, ATVs, OHMs, state park enforcement, and dealing with the eviction of a person from state property. Two off-highway motorcycles were seen being illegally operated on a paved county road. At highway speed, one of the pair decided to pop a wheelie for a couple hundred yards and did so successfully. Neither of the OHMs had registration. Bozovsky received no good explanation for the antics, and they were cited.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) was involved in evicting a person from a house that was on state land. The house had been there since the 1940s and the person evicted had moved in and was squatting on the property after the previous owner had died. Frericks also handled a TIP call regarding some illegally killed swans on Lake of the Woods. He spoke with the caller, who said he was concerned that he was going to be blamed for the violation. When Frericks asked the caller how he learned of the violation, the caller told him the actual people (one of whom was Dog the Bounty Hunter) who committed the violation told him telepathically. When asked why they wanted to blame him for the violation, the caller told Frericks that he had a will that said he was the King of Scotland and the violators didn’t want him to have it.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports assisting the St. Louis County Rescue Squad early in the week in locating a missing person who was overdue after a day of berry picking on the Echo Trail. The person had become disoriented in the heat and thick brush. The person was experienced in the wilderness and had told people where he would be picking and when he would be returning. Rescue squad members were able to exchange signals with him and he was located and assisted out of the woods.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) investigated an ATV case of damage to property. An ATV operator intentionally drove over a brush berm to tear up a hillside and numerous trees recently planted there. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIP line.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) took a call from Tettegouche State Park about a wounded turtle that was found. He advised the staff and visitors to release the turtle and let nature take its course.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) assisted the county with a drowning incident in the BWCAW.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATV activity, boating, AIS, and sportfishing. He also patrolled state park areas and state forests, answered questions, and took complaints about various wildlife issues.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling and boating activity during the past week. Enforcement action was taken for possessing protected-slot walleyes, angling with extra lines, operating an unregistered watercraft, and angling without a license.

District 8 – Duluth area

Kipp Duncan (Duluth) continued to work boating and angling enforcement on area lakes. Water recreation continued to be popular due to the warm weather. A couple complaints continue to be worked that involve public water issues.

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) assisted Lakewood first responders and Gold Cross with transporting an injured motocross rider on a private track out to the ambulance. Willis also assisted the Floodwood Police Department during its Catfish Days street dance and attended a “fish-with-a-cop” event hosted by the Duluth Police Department. Multiple phone calls were fielded regarding animals causing damage, general regulation questions, and ATV-related complaints.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) assisted with updated computer training for local officers. Both he and K9 Schody attended detection certification where they were tested and certified for another year.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked commercial enforcement and checked boaters and anglers on Lake Superior. Bear complaints were received, and advice regarding bird feeders was given.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked boaters and anglers on Lake Superior. Commercial activity was checked in the upper shore areas, and AIS reminders were given to boaters at multiple accesses. A complaint was followed up on regarding a dog left in a truck at an access.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports patrolling boating and fishing activity, the CCSRA, and state forest lands. Complaints about shoreline erosion, illegal jet ski operation, and transport of zebra mussels were investigated, and issues of deer depredation on crops and car -killed wildlife were responded to.

CO Chelsey Best (Crosslake) focused on aquatic plant management violations, as well as boating, fishing, and ATVing activities.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) patrolled for watercraft and fishing activity throughout the week. McGowan also assisted at Camp Ripley with the current CO Academy.

CO Tim Collette (Brainerd) worked the Gull Chain and other area lakes. Violations included angling without a valid license, overloaded boats, a lack of life preservers, riding on boat transoms and the front decks of pontoons, kids under 10 not wearing life jackets, transport of aquatic vegetation, and transporting zebra mussels.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activities. Warm water is causing the recreation to pick up but the fishing success to slow down. A lot of nonresidents are in the area and needing education on PWC restrictions, youth PFD requirements, and boat plugs. Verkuilen also assisted with a chain-reaction highway crash and spoke at a hunter education class.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) assisted the sheriff’s office in the search for a drowning victim. She also patrolled state forests for ATV violations and followed up on an abandoned watercraft call.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing and boating activities. Extreme heat and thunderstorms hampered outdoor activities. Numerous species of animals were found to be on the move this week, with road-kill otters, deer, and rabbits.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) took dozens of calls from lakeshore owners complaining about boaters creating wakes during high water and also reporting boats and other property breaking loose from shore. High water, caused by heavy rains, had boats and docks and other equipment breaking loose and floating out into the lakes and in some instances drifting downstream of some rivers. A group of kayakers were recovered after finding themselves in dangerous, fast-moving rapids and getting stranded on an island for close to eight hours.

CO Eugene Wynn (Pine City) spent a majority of the week and weekend dealing with high-water issues in the Pine City area. Be advised that Pine City waterways, including Cross Lake, Pokegama Lake, and the Snake River are currently declared no-wake areas by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Joyce Kuske (Little Falls) and CO Chad Thesing (Albany) finished an investigation that all started with CO candidate Fitzgerald from the CO Academy spotting two “fresh” deer hides in the back of a truck. A major deer case was initiated from this sighting and resulted in charges from last deer season for lend/borrow a youth’s deer license and taking an antlerless deer in a lottery deer area without a permit.

CO Frank Rezac (St. Cloud) reports checking anglers and working boat and water enforcement. He also spoke at an area youth hunter firearms safety class and assisted with CO Academy training at Camp Ripley.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) checked boaters, anglers, and ATV riders. Time also was spent working at public accesses, conducting invasive species checks.

CO Phil Mohs (Center City) focused on fishing and boating activities. Time also was spent working lakes during an area fireworks display. A noise detail was worked on the Whitefish chain with other officers.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) spent the week patrolling for boating safety and sportfishing. Additional time was spent enforcing AIS laws. Numerous violations were encountered, including fishing without a license, fishing with extra lines, possessing protected-slot smallmouth bass, fishing with an unattended line, operating a watercraft with expired registration, failing to have enough life jackets, transporting aquatic vegetation on a roadway, and failing to remove drain plugs from a watercraft.

CO Tony Musatov (Sauk Rapids) checked anglers and boaters. Violations were found for no angling license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) attended a training class in Forest Lake for the majority of the past week. Watercraft safety enforcement continues to be a primary focus with the summer heat in full swing. A PWC operator was stopped for jumping the wake of another boat that was less than 25 feet away. When the violation was addressed, the operator stated there was no point in PWCs other than horsing around.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the checking anglers, training with K9 Shelby, and following up on complaints.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) focused on boating and fishing enforcement during the week. He also investigated an unpermitted fishing tournament on an area lake.

CO Tim Maass (Osseo) spent time working on an advanced youth waterfowl hunting class that is going to be held in August at the Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area. Maass also spent time handling several nuisance- and injured-wildlife calls.

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) worked fishing and boating activities in the metro area. He also took animal-related complaints in Edina and Minneapolis.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) worked on the St. Croix River throughout the week. The no-wake restriction was lifted temporarily then put back into place. Please be aware of your speed. Tetrault also assisted a neighboring officer with an investigation. A firearms safety class was attended at the Oakdale Gun Club.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) instructed on recreational vehicle enforcement and emergency vehicle operations at the CO Academy.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week working anglers and ATV riders. Despite a couple more rain storms, water in the area is receding. No-wake ordinances are still in effect in Murray County. Enforcement action was taken for creating a wake, obstructing a public access, and driving after revoked.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working fishing, boating, AIS, state park, and ATV enforcement. Extra time continues to be spent assisting the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with no-wake-restriction education on lakes. No-wake restrictions have been lifted on Rock, Goose, and Cottonwood lakes in Lyon County, as lake levels begin to drop.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Madison) spent time this past week assisting the Yellow Medicine County area hydrologist and watershed district with the investigation of a watershed violation. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, license issues, and allowing a minor to violate fish and game laws.

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) reports taking various calls involving wildlife- and angling-related questions. Numerous complaints have been received in recent weeks involving individuals netting fish. Dip-netting is a legal method of angling only when targeting rough fish species.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Jeff Denz (Willmar) followed up on investigations and gave a firearms safety talk to a group of campers attending a Forkhorn Camp at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center. Denz also checked anglers and boaters.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) spent the majority of the week at Camp Ripley, assisting with training for the CO Academy. Training involved ATV operations and ATV enforcement, along with vehicle stops and emergency vehicle operations. Klehr spent other time during the week on wetland violations, AIS inspections, and follow-up on violations from AIS inspectors. RTO Mueller assisted Klehr with an AIS detail, checking anglers getting ready to put their boats in Lake Ripley for the Litchfield Watercade fishing tournament. Twenty-six boats were checked, and only one was found to be in violation.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom), along with CO Gruhlke, finished up a TIP investigation into a reported overlimit of crappies. Two individuals were charged, with restitution added, for the taking/possessing of more than 250 crappies over their limit. Miller also continued to assist with an out-of-state investigation.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) conducted inspections of anglers and their boaters. Public accesses were patrolled. Anglers are reminded that rough fish they keep must be put back alive or taken and utilized. Leaving them on shore is illegal.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) spent the week checking anglers, boaters, and PWC operators. Additional time was spent patrolling for ATV and other ORV activity.

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on fishing and ATVing activity. VanThuyne also assisted with CO Academy training at Camp Ripley and worked with neighboring officers at an AIS check station.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) took reports of subjects fishing with bait on an artificial-only stream were investigated. Enforcement action was taken for a subject keeping a slot fish on a special regulation stream. Time was also spent on a narcotics case.

CO Kylan Hill (Zumbrota) patrolled for recreational activity during Mazeppa Daze. He ended up arresting two ATV operators for suspicion of DWI during the festival. This serves as a reminder to always find a sober driver. Recreational vehicles are no exception.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports a busy week on the river despite the high water. He worked a river saturation with the Wisconsin DNR and Winona County Sheriff’s Office. Several boating, PWC, and fishing violations were found, including catfishing with undersize bass for bait. Rattlesnakes are beginning to find their way to locations where they’re not welcome.