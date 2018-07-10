Legislative hearing July 17 on duck hunting bill

A legislative hearing on a bill, the Migratory Bird Framework and Hunting Opportunities for Veterans Act, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, July 17, according to the House Committee on Natural Resources.

H.R. 6013 would “amend the Migratory Bird Treaty Act to establish January 31 of each year as the Federal closing date for duck hunting season and to establish special duck hunting days for youths, veterans, and active military personnel, and for other purposes,” the bill read.

HCNR Chairman Rob Bishop (R-Utah) and U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) introduced H.R. 6013 in June.

“The rules and regulations impacting hunting seasons should be concise and give states flexibility to manage their wildlife resources,” Bishop said in an HCNR release. “This bill will allow states to more effectively manage their waterfowl hunting season, bolster our nation’s conservation efforts, and give hunters more opportunity to enjoy their days chasing our abundant duck and geese populations.”

“Michigan’s First District is home to some of the best outdoor recreation in the country,” Bergman said in the release. “Game hunting is a time-honored tradition throughout the state of Michigan and especially northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Additionally, as both a veteran and a grandfather, I wholeheartedly support providing our youth, active duty military, and veterans with the opportunity for extended duck hunting days.”

To view the bill, click here.