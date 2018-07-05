Water levels and the adverse effect on fishing

We have had a very wet spring and start to our summer. This, in turn, caused many lakes and rivers to overflow. In neighboring states this trend has continued throughout the summer and has caused some serious damage. Not only has this affected land-dwelling animals, but the fishing has suffered as well.

You may not think that changing water levels in a lake will affect the fishing, but it certainly does. Water levels in a lake will change the mood of fish as well as their feeding habits and movements.

I bring this water-level topic up after a recent trip out of state to a lake I have fished constantly over the years. This year the water levels rose almost a foot over a short period of time and I hit it right at the peak. The fishing was horrible and it made me think.

As an angler we need to learn to overcome and adapt, however, we have no control over what Mother Nature deals us. In cases such as this it is just a matter of learning to utilize past experiences to put together a game plan.

Fish are creatures of habit and when there is a change in their environment their habits tend to change. This makes it difficult on the angler to pinpoint these fish and to get them to take our offerings. The fish’s moods change and they can go from an active bite to downright negative.

Water levels can greatly affect fishing, and I have witnessed firsthand how this can really put a damper on the bite. Times like this can be humbling, really testing the skills of the angler.

