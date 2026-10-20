The Outdoor News Foundation is accepting nominations for scholarships supporting the next generation of fisheries and wildlife professionals, and wildlife communicators. Here’s how to apply.
WI Daily Update: Apply for an Outdoor News Foundation scholarship
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
No credit card required
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Notes off a soiled cuff: Will Pennsylvania’s opening day of deer season finally come to a vote?
Our Pennsylvania Outdoor News Q&A with Rod Danley, Game Commission law enforcement director, is a must read. He sheds light
Ohio Insider: Stocked lake sturgeon an important asset for Lake Erie
OK, I’ll admit it: I’m utterly fascinated with the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s efforts to recover lake sturgeon populations in
80 years of training dogs at Pennsylvania’s Rolfe Beagle Club
The Rolfe Beagle Club has changed over time to remain pertinent to its members.
In 1946, the Rolfe