Michigan Mixed Bag: Northern pike regulations updated to increase harvest at handful of lakes

Lansing — Michigan anglers will have more opportunities to keep northern pike under updated fishing regulations that took effect Oct. 15, following action by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.

During its Oct. 14 meeting, the NRC approved changes to Fisheries Orders 204 and 206, allowing year-round fishing at one Otsego County location and expanding harvest opportunities on four lakes where northern pike populations are characterized by slow growth. Under the changes, the Otsego Lake pike marsh in Otsego County is now open to fishing year-round. The area previously was closed to fishing from March 16 through June 15 to protect northern pike during spawning migrations.

The commission also approved changes allowing anglers to keep up to five northern pike daily from Au Sable Lake in Ogemaw County, Clear Lake in Mecosta County, Gibson Lake in Iron County and Hanbury Lake in Dickinson County. However, only one fish measuring 24 inches or longer may be included in the limit.

Michigan DNR fisheries managers recommended the changes based on fish survey data indicating the four lakes have slow-growing northern pike populations, with relatively few larger fish present.

The updated northern pike regulations are not included in the printed 2026 Michigan Fishing Regulations booklet.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Sturgeon poachers would face stiffer penalties under Michigan bill

Bait sites versus food plots: Michigan study helps assess deer disease risks

Jack Ammerman: A night spent discovering Michigan’s river giants

Errant Shot Hits Bowhunter Inside Blind

Lansing — An errant shot from a target shooter struck a hunter in the chest earlier this month, raising safety concerns as Michigan’s archery deer season got underway. The hunter, who survived the accident, was sitting inside a hunting blind when the bullet struck him, sending him to the hospital.

Lt. Richard Nickols, a DNR district law supervisor, said the incident would not lead to new requirements, such as requiring all bowhunters to wear hunter orange.

Michigan law generally requires hunters to wear bright orange, but bowhunters are exempt under certain circumstances. Nickols said bowhunters concerned about nearby activity can voluntarily wear orange to make themselves more visible.

Many hunters in the area suggested hunters place a blaze-orange hat on top of camouflage blinds to alert others that someone is inside. Nickols emphasized that shooters are responsible for their bullets and where they land. Anyone who fires recklessly or causes damage could face criminal consequences.

Gourdneck Construction Hitting Final Stage

Portage, Mich. — Visitors to Gourdneck State Game Area in Portage are being asked to be patient by Michigan DNR as an ongoing construction project moves toward completion. The DNR Wildlife Division is wrapping up work on improved visitor parking and broader outdoor recreation access, with amenities that include paved parking, a vault toilet and a trail to a kayak launch and fishing platform at Hampton Lake.

A $300,000 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant and additional funds from the DNR Wildlife Division support the project. An earlier $113,000 Trust Fund grant improved the west entrance along Angling Road, upgraded the parking area, provided a comfort station and added a wheelchair-accessible trail complete with resting stations and benches overlooking the Hampton Creek wetland. DNR has reported that most of the heavy work expected to finish early this month. During this time, there will be some closures to Hampton Lake Trail while construction is ongoing, but the land surrounding the trail remains open to hunting.

Whitmer Appoints Two New Members to NRC

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime Upper Peninsula conservationist and hunter and a Detroit-area utility executive to fill two upcoming vacancies on the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, which oversees state hunting and fishing regulations. Whitmer appointed George Lindquist of Negaunee as a Democrat and Trevor Lauer of Bloomfield Hills as an independent. Both appointments are subject to confirmation by the Michigan Senate.

Lindquist will replace Commissioner David Nyberg of Gladstone, whose term expires Dec. 31. Lauer, vice chairman and group president of DTE Energy, will succeed Commissioner John Walters of Gaylord, whose term also ends Dec. 31. State law limits the seven-member commission to no more than four members of the same political party. If confirmed, Lindquist and Lauer will serve four-year terms extending through 2030.

Apply for Outdoor News Publications’ Annual Conservation Scholarships

Plymouth, Minn. — Outdoor News Publications launched its Outdoor News Foundation last year, an effort to recruit new hunters, trappers, anglers, and conservationists. A facet of that mission is supporting the next generation of outdoors journalists, as well as fish and wildlife managers via collegiate scholarships. Thanks to generous donations, Outdoor News is requesting nominations for our second round of scholarships.

For more details, check out the ad on Page 6 of this edition, then submit digital nominations via outdoornews.com/foundation-nominate/.

Nominations for this round of scholarships must be submitted by Oct. 30. The recipients will be announced by mid-November. They’re available to any undergraduate enrolled in a college or university with a focus on fish or wildlife management, or outdoors/environmental reporting or communications.

Top candidates will exhibit dedicated outdoor interests and demonstrate a record of commitment to outdoors communications and/or fish and wildlife management. Judges will confirm collegiate enrollment and review applicants who submit a brief essay of 500 words or less.