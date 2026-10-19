Ralph Loos: In this Best Buck Photo Contest, it’s the shot after the shot that really matters

Michigan deer hunters invest plenty of target time making sure they don’t miss the shot – yet for our annual Best Buck Contest, it’s the shot after the shot that really matters.

Unlike the treestand feat that requires a solid site eye and a steady trigger finger, this is all about what a hunter does on the ground immediately after a successful hunt.

To cut to the chase, the 27th annual Michigan Outdoor News Best Buck Contest officially has launched. See Page 17 of the Oct. 23 print edition for the details, or visit our contest webpage online.

Here’s the thing I like most about this contest: It isn’t really a battle about who shot the biggest buck. It’s more about taking the time and effort to get a good photograph of your hunting experience.

As for the judging, I stay out of it – I know too many hunters around the state. I know enough to not judge the photography skills of my pals, much less their deer hunting skills. I can say this about our judges: They agree that big antlers get attention, but after years of looking at Michigan deer photos, they have learned that a great hunting picture can tell a much better story than a tape measure ever could.

That is why the Best Buck Contest is a photo contest.

The 2026 contest will honor 28 winners, with judges considering composition, clarity, and overall presentation rather than simply counting inches of antler.

I like that approach. After all, most of us don’t go deer hunting because we need another set of antlers hanging on the wall. We go because we like being outside. We like watching the woods wake up on a frosty fall or winter morning. We like seeing turkeys scratch through the leaves, squirrels chase each other around the tree, and – if we’re lucky – a mature whitetail slip through the timber. We like to put venison on the table and in the freezer.

And when the hunt finally comes together, we want to remember it. That is where the camera comes in.

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The Best Buck Contest gives hunters a reason to think about preserving those memories before they climb into the stand. In fact, we suggest that everyone in the hunting party carry a camera this season. That’s pretty good advice, especially when you are the one in your hunting clan who downs a nice buck.

You’ll have someone to snap the photo.

The contest is open to archery and firearms hunters, and there is no requirement that the buck be a monster. Every whitetail has a chance. There are some rules, of course. They can also be found on Page 17. Importantly, the hunt must be fair chase. The photo must show one deer and one person, and the person pictured should be the hunter who harvested the buck. Hunters also need to be wearing a hunting cap or hat.

And don’t forget the most important rule, which is to take a good picture. Because 27 years of this contest has proved something worth remembering: The buck doesn’t necessarily have to be the biggest.

Sometimes, the best buck is simply the one that comes with a good memory, a steady trigger finger, a well-placed camera and a buddy who can push a button to snap photographic evidence of your hunting skills.

ralph@outdoornews.com