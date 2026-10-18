Pennsylvania Senate panel passes two of Sen. Dan Laughlin’s bills

The Pennsylvania Senate Game and Fisheries Committee advanced two bills at its Sept. 29 hearing – one that requires state game wardens to have a warrant to enter any private property and another to increase the fine for illegally snagging fish .

Both Senate bills 1431 (warrants), and 1213 (snagging), were introduced by Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, who is vice chairman of the committee. SB 1431 addresses how the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s officers may enter private property, Laughlin told committee members.