Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: Allegheny National Forest, U.S. Forest Service donate firetruck

Warren, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service recently strengthened community safety and local partnerships through the donation of a fire engine from the Allegheny National Forest to the Cherry Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

The transfer, made possible through the Federal Excess Property Program, places surplus federal equipment into the hands of local emergency responders to support public safety and wildfire response.

Located within the Allegheny National Forest, the fire department plays a vital role in regional emergency response, assisting with wildland fires, medical incidents and vehicle accidents. The addition of the donated fire engine will enhance the department’s operational capacity.

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Terry Bryant Memorial Grove at Elk Center

Benezette, Pa. — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance is honoring the life and legacy of founding member and former board Chairman Terry Bryant with the creation of the Terry Bryant Memorial Tree Grove at the Elk Country Visitor Center here.

Bryant, who was instrumental in the formation and growth of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, tragically passed away in an automobile accident on Jan. 5, 2024.

As a founding member and life member of the alliance, Bryant also served as chairman of the organization’s board of directors and left a lasting impact on the organization, Pennsylvania’s conservation community and his hometown of Wellsboro.

Foundation Holds Fishing Event for Vets at its Soaring Eagle Wetland

State College, Pa. — The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation on Oct. 8 hosted disabled veterans from the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona for a day of outdoor recreation at its ADA-accessible wetlands near here at Julian.

Through the intentional design of the wetland, the visiting veterans smoothly navigated its flat, composite brick-paver trails and spent a peaceful, barrier-free afternoon fishing directly from the fully accessible fishing platform overlooking Bald Eagle Creek.

The excursion highlighted why universal design matters. It gave the vets the infrastructure to cast a line and enjoy the water independently and allowed them to experience the outdoors with the dignity and enjoyment they deserve.

Longhouse Scenic Drive Reopens in the ANF

Warren, Pa. — Just in time for peak fall foliage, the Allegheny National Forest on Oct. 9 reopened Longhouse Scenic Drive to through traffic, providing visitors with renewed access to one of northwestern Pennsylvania’s premier autumn travel destinations.

Recent improvements to Longhouse Scenic Drive – one of the largest road repair projects funded under the Great American Outdoors Act – includes repaving miles of roadway, repairing a landslide area, replacing guide rails, and updating road signs to improve the visitor experience.

Big Funding Announced for Recreation Sites

Middletown, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn visited the future site of Swatara Crossings Park in Dauphin County on Oct. 7 to announce $81 million in new Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants that will create new recreational opportunities, expand access to outdoor spaces and protect natural resources across Pennsylvania.

These grants support 306 recreation and conservation projects across 60 counties and help communities improve parks, build and repair trails, conserve open space, restore rivers and watersheds, and grow local economies through outdoor recreation.

Included in the announcement is a $600,000 grant for the ongoing development of Swatara Crossings Park – a two-phase plan to transform a former public pool site into a fully multifunctional 3.5‑acre park.

Elk Alliance Awards Scholarships

Benezette, Pa. — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance recently presented seven Conservation Education Scholarships in partnership with Seneca Resources, Company, LLC.

The $1,000 scholarships went to deserving high school seniors continuing their education in the field of conservation, wildlife, science, or education at a college.

Scholarship winners, Cecily Bell, Isaac Grovanz, Morgan Kimmel, Dalton Koch, Maria Ours, Leanna Smith, and Riquel Tripodi.

Senator Wants to Enshrine Rights for Hunting, Fishing in the Pa. Constitution

Harrisburg — A state senator is proposing a constitutional amendment that enshrines Pennsylvanian’s right to hunt, fish and trap.

Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Perry, Cumberland and Dauphin counties, chairman of the Senate’s Game and Fisheries Committee, sent a memo on Sept. 28 to all Senate members about his proposed bill. He noted that 24 state constitutions protect the right to hunt, and 26 the right to fish.

“Hunting, fishing and trapping have long been valuable components of our Commonwealth’s heritage and ought to be practiced and preserved for generations to come,” Rothman wrote.

By including this right in the Pennsylvania Constitution, we guarantee hunting, fishing and trapping will continue to be a part of our heritage and way of life in perpetuity,” he said.