Glenn Sapir: Pheasants jumpstarted my life in hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced its plans to increase the pheasant stocking program. Its hope is to use this beautiful gamebird to lure new hunters afield, while retaining existing hunters and reactivating some who have put their shotguns down because of a lack of birds.

Pheasant hunting certainly is a great recruiting tool. I guess you can say it is the activity that began my hunting career more than 50 years ago. It was the start of many pleasant, pheasant memories.