Top topics this week include a rough start to the 2026 pheasant opener, plus remembering former Outdoor News columnist and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service special agent Richard Dickinson. Then the Minnesota DNR’s Paul Burr and Patrick Hagen join host Rob Drieslein for a discussion on the outlook and changes (including CWD management) for the firearms deer hunting season this fall. Brian Myres and Dave Zentner from the Duck Summit Group then jump into the broadcast to talk about why they’re advocating for the Citizen’s Conservation Advisory Council concept. Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein wrap up the show talking about a hunter who encountered Petunia the Emu and why a Minnesota school district would ban the John Deere Farm-to-Table Kids Cookbook.
Episode 614 – Pheasant opener, deer preview, Citizen Conservation Advisory conversation, emu afield
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