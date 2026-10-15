Dean Bortz: Holmen trio fill tags on Zone D bears in Wisconsin’s Rusk County

A wife, her husband, and a friend’s 10-year-old daughter all went to a Rusk County, Wis., bear camp, and each came home with a bear.

That might be news enough, but Becky Miesen, of Holmen, shot a bear on opening day of the bear season that carried a live weight of 540 pounds while hunting near the town of Bruce in Zone D. Whew. Turns out, about 10 minutes earlier, Emma Duerkop, 10, shot her first bear while sitting with her dad, Cory, who quickly called his wife, Tina, to share their daughter’s news.