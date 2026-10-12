State Roundup: More details needed in what led to killing of nine wolves in Wisconsin’s Price County

Federal and state wildlife managers aren’t doing themselves, citizens, or even wolves any favors by not offering us details on what happened in Wisconsin’s Price County town of Flambeau that ended with nine dead wolves.

I am not suggesting that the state or the feds release the location or names of the aggravated homeowners or their property. Or even the names of the USDA-Wildlife Services field hands who did the trapping. We all remember what happened recently at Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds when animal rights wackos stormed the farm, stole dogs, and damaged property.