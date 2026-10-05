Monday, October 5th, 2026
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, October 5th, 2026

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

$2.2 million set to expand, fix ATV, snowmobile trails in Pennsylvania

Projects range from trail construction and equipment purchases to mini grants and ATV Trail Ambassador programs. (Stock photo)

Harrisburg — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced $2.2 million in new investments to expand and improve all-terrain vehicle and snowmobile trails and facilities across Pennsylvania.

The funding is provided through the ATV Management Restricted Account, the Snowmobile Management Restricted Account, and the Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Program and awarded by DCNR. It will support seven projects statewide. These projects range from trail construction and equipment purchases to mini grants and ATV Trail Ambassador programs.

“Outdoor recreation plays an important role in the economies of rural communities, and these grants will help expand safe, high-quality ATV and snowmobile riding opportunities for residents and visitors,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

MORE COVERAGE FROM PENNSYLVANIA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Notes off a soiled cuff: Pennsylvania hunter ed instructors aging out

Could Centre County’s Penn’s Cave be a Pennsylvania state park? Decision up in the air

How will fall colors fare in Pennsylvania? Early drought may impact the southeast

Projects funded this round include:

• Elk County Riders (Elk County): $290,300 for construction of approximately 0.7 miles of ATV trail from Washington Street to Mount Zion Road in Jay Township.

• Lannding, LLC (Indiana County): $586,600 for construction of an ATV training course, parking area, utilities, and stormwater management measures at the Lannding ATV Park in Pine Township.

• McKean Area Snowmobile Club (Erie, Crawford, and Warren counties): $88, 30 0 for equipment to maintain and construct approximately 162 miles of snowmobile trails.

• Pennsylvania Off Highway Vehicle Association (statewide): $100,000 to coordinate and fund an ATV Trail Ambassador Program to provide rider education, promote responsible and ethical trail use, and increase awareness of safety, rules and environmental stewardship.

• Pennsylvania State Snowmobile Association (statewide): $65,000 to coordinate and fund the 2027 snowmobile mini-grant program and purchase of TRAFx trail-monitoring system.

• Rolling Ridge Motorsports Club (Cambria, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties): $95,000 for equipment to maintain and construct approximately 30 miles of snowmobile trails.

• Treasure Lake Property Owners Association (Clear field County): $1,000,000 for construction of the Cayman Landing ATV Trailhead at the Treasure Lake Cayman Landing Campground in DuBois.

DCNR awards grants twice a year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities. The fall grant round for Motorized Trails & Recreation Grants, formerly the All-Terrain Vehicle and Snowmobile Program, opened on Aug. 3 and closed on Sept. 30.

Eligible projects include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for construction and maintenance, and development of educational programs.

Grants are open to municipalities, non-profits, and for-profit organizations. While no match is required, applications with matching funds will receive additional consideration.

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must be registered with DCNR.

Pennsylvania has more than 35,000 active snowmobiles and more than 289,000 ATVs. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided by registrations.

SUBSCRIBER CONTENT

Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.

Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.

No credit card required

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

No credit card required

Subscriber? Login Here.

Subscription plans starting at $6.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 2 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.