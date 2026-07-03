An Ontario fly-in adventure is a great July option for Michigan anglers

July is a great month for fishing in Michigan, but it is also the perfect time to plan an Ontario fly-in fishing adventure. There are plenty of destinations that you can drive to in Ontario, but even a short flight adds to the adventure and improves the chances of finding great fishing.

An Ontario fly-in trip was on my bucket list until about five years ago. Fishing Hall of Famer Mark Martin invited me to tag along on a fly-in trip to PK Resort/Granite Hill Lodge. I quickly jumped on the opportunity. I went back last year, and I’m planning a return visit this year. Ontario adventures are addictive.