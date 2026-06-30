Video: Easy steps to finding great whitetail setups

With so much information at our fingertips today as whitetail hunters, it’s easy to take in a ton of information. Sometimes, especially for relatively new hunters, this can lead to a lot of second-guessing in the woods and ultimately cost us deer.

Different types of terrain present different challenges, but finding great ambush spots does not have to be overly complicated. Sometimes it’s best to slow down and think about a few primary factors.

In this video, Eric Morken goes through the three main ingredients that come together to create a great setup within security cover on a river bottom property he hunts.