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Maryland DNR targets invasive blue catfish from Chesapeake Bay

In the Reel in the Blues Bonanza, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering Maryland charter boat captains and guides up to $1,500 per trip to take winners of the Reel in the Blues Bonanza on chartered trips this summer and fall. (Photo courtesy Md. DNR)

Annapolis, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering Maryland charter boat captains and guides up to $1,500 per trip to take winners of the Reel in the Blues Bonanza on chartered trips this summer and fall.

The purpose of this giveaway is to remove blue catfish from the Chesapeake Bay, empower people to harvest this invasive fish species, and support the charter boat and guided fishing trip industry.

DNR announced an opportunity for the public to be randomly picked to receive free Chesapeake Bay blue catfishing trips beginning June 24.

Winners will receive a list of participating captains and guides to contact operators directly to schedule trips.

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Qualified captains or guides who are chartered by winners will be reimbursed by DNR for up to $1,500 per trip within 30 days. This amount may be above the normal cost of a charter or guided trip, but it also includes a tip for mates.

Blue catfish (Ictalurus furcatus) are problematic due to their voracious and indiscriminate appetites, high reproductive rate, and potential to harm native species, some of which are commercially and recreationally important to Maryland.

The pilot program is part of a larger effort by the department to mitigate the negative impact of invasive catfish on native species and ecosystems.

Other initiatives include incentivizing charter captains to gather harvest data on their catfish trips, supporting invasive species tournaments, and working with stakeholders and other agencies to increase removals.

There is no season or limit on recreational blue catfishing for anglers holding the appropriate Maryland fishing license.

Depending on available funding and interest, these opportunities will also be available in 2027 and 2028. The success of the 2026 project will be assessed by the department using metrics of participation, blue catfish harvest, customer satisfaction, and feedback from participating charter boat captains and fishing guides.

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