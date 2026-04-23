Tim Lesmeister says the fishing on Minnesota/Wisconsin waters of the Mississippi River has reached a boiling point. Lesmeister explains how to take advantage of this time period for walleyes.
MN Daily Update: Great walleye fishing right now on the Mississippi River
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