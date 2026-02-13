Mule Deer Foundation opposes cull on California’s Catalina Island

Clearfield, Utah — The Mule Deer Foundation released a statement regarding legislation passed to eliminate mule deer from California’s Catalina Island.

MDF President/CEO Greg Sheehan said the group is aware that mule deer were introduced to Catalina Island in the 1920s and are not native, but the group believes their presence has made them a valued part of the landscape.

“As mule deer across the West and California have been in decline for more than 60 years, it is disappointing to see deer entirely removed from yet another location rather than being managed at sustainable levels,” Sheehan said. “Science shows that some grazing can be compatible with healthy ecosystems. Experts have raised concerns that complete removal could unintentionally increase wildfire risk by allowing fine fuels to accumulate.”

The Mule Deer Foundation said it stands ready to help develop science-based management frameworks for Catalina Island that reduce impacts while maintaining a controlled deer presence “consistent with public values.”