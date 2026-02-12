Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

FEB. 13: Bear Legacy Fundraiser Breakfast White Bear Lake Area Educational Foundation at 8:00 am – 5045 Division Ave, White Bear Lake. Call Becky Shanklin 651-407-7696 for more info.

FEB. 14: West Central Hunters for Habitat annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser at Kensington Bar and Restaurant starts at 6. Call Dale Swanson at 320-965-2771 for info.

FEB. 14: Isanti County Chapter of MDHA 28th annual banquet at Armed Forces Reserve Center in Cambridge. Doors open at 4. Call Kevin Kriesel at 612-554-1073 for more info.

FEB. 14: 27th annual Winona/Root River Chapter of Pheasants Forever Banquet. Doors open at 4:00 P.M. Call Bryan Dulas at 507-429-7813 for more info.

FEB. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Western Minnesota Deer Camp at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort. Call Chris Petersen at 507-450-6256 for more info.

FEB. 26: Scott County Pheasants Forever banquet at The Ridges at Sand Creek (21775 Ridges Dr., Jordan, MN 55352). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Call 612-834-5800 or visit https://scottcountypf125.org/banquet/ for more information.

FEB. 28: Chisago County Chapter of Pheasants Forever 41st Annual Banquet at 4PM at Lent Town Hall. Call Tim Kane at 651-341-7386 for more info.

FEB. 28: Des Moines Valley chapter of MDHA 5 pm Windom Community Center. Call Denis Quarberg at 507-822-4395 for more info.

FEB. 28: Douglas County Pheasants Forever banquet. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Carlos Creek Winery. Call Eric Morken at 320-815-5253 for details. Visit here for ticket information.

FEB. 28: Heartland Pheasants Forever Banquet at Golden Bubble Ballroom, Wells. Call Jim More at 507-462-3269 for more info.

FEB. 28: Martin Co. Conservation Club 5pm Social, 7pm Dinner at Martin Luther High School in Northrop. Call Justin Sommer at 507-236-8086 for more info.

FEB. 28: Marsh Madness Delta Waterfowl Banquet at 4:30 St. Albert Parish Center in Albertville. Call Lance Krupke at 612-760-6357 for more info.

FEB. 28: Meeker County Pheasants Forever 39th Annual Banquet at Litchfield Eagles Club, Litchfield. Doors open 5:30 Call Matt Foley at 701-527-4106 for more info.

FEB. 28: Prairie Lakes Chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet at 5:30 Pm Willmar Conference Center. Call Zak Madsen at 320-905-2161 for more info.

FEB. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Southwest Minnesota Deer Camp at 5:30 p.m. at Worthington Elks Lodge. Call Chris Petersen at 507-450-6256 for more info.

FEB. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Northeast Deer Camp will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Call Buck Nordlof 218-434-0399 for more info

MARCH 6: Dakota Strutters 26th Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5:30-9:30 p.m at Horse & Hunt Club, Prior Lake. Call Tamara Barum 612-282-5100 for more info.

MARCH 7: Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Allinace 2026 Annual Banquet 3:30PM Glencoe City Center. Call Genevieve Demers at 320-237-2354 for more info.

MARCH 7: Minnesota Outdoor Adventure Foundation Banquet/Fundraiser at Radisson Blu Mall of America. Call Bill Pankonin at 612-716-3811 for more info.

MARCH 7: 44th Annual Pope County Pheasant Restoration Banquet at Minnewaska House, Glenwood. Refreshments & Games at 5 pm Dinner at 7 pm. Call 320-333-1267 for more info.

MARCH 7: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Big Game Banquet at Tinucci’s, Newport, 5:00pm. Call Wendy Human at 651-592-7434 for more info.

MARCH 7: 26th Annual Rum River Longbeards Chapter Banquet at Northern Lights Ballroom, Isle. Social 4:30pm. Buffet dinner 5:30pm. Call Cathy Talberg at 612-221-3309.

MARCH 7: Whitetails Unlimited Lake of the Woods Chapter Banquet will be held at 5pm at the Moose Lodge. For more info call Scott Fritsinger at 218-395-0408.

MARCH 7: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota South Central Deer Camp at 5:30 p.m. at Country Inn & Suites Mankato Hotel and Conference Center. Call Chris Petersen at 507-450-6256 for more info.

MARCH 14: Goodhue County Pheasants Forever Outdoorsman Bingo. 6:00 PM Start, Doors open at 4:30. VFW Zumbrota. Call Ken Dicke at 651-380-5536 for more info.

MARCH 14: MDHA Pomme de Terre Chapter Annual Banquet at Old #1 in Morris. Call Geoff Carlson at 320-589-3389 for details.

MARCH 14: MN River Valley MDHA Annual Banquet at The Park Ballroom in New Prague. Doors open at 4:30. Call Deb Tribby at 612-723-6057 for more info.

MARCH 14: Returning Our Youth Outdoors Annual Banquet at The Caboose, 1045 Craig Ave., Tracy. Call Mark Evers 507-676-1242 for more info.

MARCH 14: Whitetails Unlimited Comfrey Area Chapter Banquet at 5pm at Comfrey Community Center. Call Jen at 320-290-7597 for more info.

MARCH 14: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Lakes Deer Camp is having their banquet at 5:00 p.m. at Broadway Ballroom. Call Steve Jorud at 320-491-7596 for more info.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

Birds and Brews: sponsored by the Ruffed Grouse and American Woodcock Society will be held at 6 pm Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester on Sept. 9. Call Mark Benscoter at 507-923-0832 for more info.

DNR ATV Class DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: July 11 at 10:00am Mankato Motor Sports. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for info.

DNR ATV Safety Class DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: May 17 10:00am Tracy Area High School. Call Steven D Rykhus 507-276-3521 for details.

DNR ATV Safety Hands-On class/Riding Course: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor 10:00am July 12 at Mankato Motorsports. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR ATV Safety Hands-On class/Riding Course: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held at 10:00am Tracy Area High School April 27. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR ATV Safety Hands-On class/Riding Course: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor Aug. 3 at 10:00 am at the Lafayette Community Center. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Firearm Safety Field Day: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held Sept. 6. at 10 am at the Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Habitat Acres. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Firearm Safety Field Day DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: May 16 at 10:00am, Redwood River Sportsmen’s Club. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Snowmobile Class – DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: Feb. 14 10:00am Mankato Motor Sports Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for info.

DNR Turkey Clinic DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: March 28 10:00am Mankato Motor Sports. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Turkey Clinic: Will be held at Mankato Motorsports April 5. Doors open at 10 am. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Turkey Clinic: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor 10:00am Mankato Motorsports April 12. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

DNR Youth Firearm Safety Field Day: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held April 26 at the Redwood River Sportsman Club in Marshall. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3251 for more info.

DNR Youth Firearm Safety: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held Aug. 29 at 10:00am Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

Fall Trappers Education Course: sponsored by the Minnesota Trappers Association will be held Sept. 6 at the Dakota County Technical College 8a to 3:30p Rm: 2-204. Call Ken Howard at 612-720-8875 for more info.

Lyon Count Pheasants Forever: Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info. Held 1st Wednesday of every month. 7:00 pm, Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room.

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

Women Teaching Women Pheasant Hunting Weekend: Aug 14-16 at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club Sponored by Metro Area Phesants Forever/Bird Bustin Babes Call Denise Bornhausen at 612-578-3816 for more info.

OUTDOOR MEDIA

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5 p.m. on WCCO Newstalk AM830. Special guests on hunting, fishing, conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations. You can also listen to new episodes each week at www.outdoornews.com or search for Minnesota Outdoor News Radio and subscribe to it for free anywhere you get your podcasts.



• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.



• Minnesota Bound: Saturday, Channel 45 TV 9:30 p.m. CT; Sunday on Channel 5/KSTP at 11 p.m, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo, Minnesota Bound Youtube Channel.



• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.



• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

BSCC 3D Archery Shoot: Byron Sportsmen and Conservation Club Aug. 2 & 3. 8 am to 3 pm on Saturday 8/2 and 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday 8/3. Call Joe Hensel 507-272-6141 for more info.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

DNR FAS Field Day: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor at 10:00 am St George Parish Center on Aug. 2. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info or https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/firearms/index.html

Fertile Community Conservation Club: Aug. 12-13, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Fertile Nature Center, Fertile, For more information call Les Krogstad, 218-945-6213.

Fun Shoot Trap shooting: Aug. 16 sponsored by Buffalo Ridge Pheasants Forever at 11:30 am, Tyler Rod & Gun Club. Call Jeff Davis at 507-317-5833 for more info.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Minnesota Centershots Junior Rifle Club: Girls and boys ages 11-18, indoor sporter and precision air rifle practice at Anoka American Legion 6-9 p.m. Oct-May, outdoor smallbore (.22 rimfire) at Minneapolis Rifle Club May-Sept. Local, regional and national matches. For more info: minnesotacentershots.com and mrra.org

Montgomery Sportsmens Club: Trap Range Open Wed. eve 6:00 to 8:00 April thru. October. Trap & Wobble Trap. Call Scott Peterson 612 756 3947 for more info. Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Monticello Sportsmen Club: Rifle Sight-in Oct. 26-27, Nov. 2-3. Call Jordan at (763) 271-8727 or go to www.monticellosportsmenclub.com.

Plymouth Gun Club: all Year Wed. 11:00 a.m. to dark and Sat. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 5400 Holly Lane, Plymouth. For more information go to plymouthgunclub.org

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

The South St. Paul Sportsman’s Club: (Formerly South St. Paul Rod and Gun Club), one of oldest established shooting clubs in the State will be hosting the Minnesota State FITASC and Super Sporting Clays championship. Some of the best shooters in the region will be competing for the titles in these fast-paced clay shooting sports on June 20th, 2025. Call 651-455-7249 for more info.

MEETINGS

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

The Central Minnesota Chapter MDHA: Meets the third Tues. of each month. Contact Kyle Hedlund at 320-493-6949 for more info.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov. 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – East Chapter: 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at Woodbury YMCA, Woodbury. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – North Chapter: 4th Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Insurance Brokers of MN, Anoka. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – South Chapter: 2nd Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Scheels, 8301 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – West Chapter: 2nd Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m., Cabela’s, Rogers. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

MDHA Rum River Chapter Meetings: will be held January 12, Feb. 9, March 9. Regular meetings: April 13, May 11, June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 12, Dec 14. St Francis American Legion. Call Darrell Healy at 763-425-7506 for info.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildlife Carving Club: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5730 Grove Street, Edina, MN 55436, For More Information – Tom Flemming 612-860-9472.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

North Suburban Chapter MDHA: At Capra’s Sporting Goods, 8565 Central Ave NE, Blaine. Meeting at 6 p.m. Contact: Richard Bohnen, 612-558-4508

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at Itasca County YMCA or via Zoom. For more info call Bob Scheierl, 218-327-2399.

TOURNAMENTS

FEB. 21: 58th Annual Ice Fishing Contest sponsored by Lake City Sportsman’s Club, All-day event. Call Amy Holtermann at 651-764-5754 for details.

FEB. 22: Fish Hut Flagship 2026 Free Ice Fishing Event on Lake Minnetonka. 1:00-2:30 pm. Call Vick Tan at 917-403-0896 for more info.

SHOWS

FEB. 20-21: Saint Cloud Gun Show. Friday, February 20th: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM And Saturday, February 21st: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Saint Cloud, MN Army National Guard Armory. Visit www.SaintCloudGunShow.com for details.

MAR. 20-21: Saint Cloud Gun Show. Friday, March 20th: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM And Saturday, March 21st: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Saint Cloud, MN Army National Guard Armory. Visit www.SaintCloudGunShow.com for details.

APRIL 12: Minnesota Sporting Collectibles Show @ 8:45 am – 2 pm, Medina Entertainment Center. Call Dale Eggert at 612-272-0536 for more info.

SPECIAL EVENTS

FEB. 18: Public forum, Douglas County Board of Commissioners on shotgun rules after 2025 legislative change. 6 p.m., Douglas County Administration Building, Board Room, at 821 Cedar St., Alexandria

APRIL 18: Clays for a Cause XII at the Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. Call Denise Bornhausen at 612-578-3816 for more info.