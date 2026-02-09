Monday, February 9th, 2026
Monday, February 9th, 2026

Michigan’s 2026 Black Lake sturgeon season ends in 48 minutes

Anglers and onlookers view the sturgeon harvested during the 2026 Black Lake season at the sturgeon pole. (Photos courtesy of the Michigan DNR)

This year’s sturgeon season on Michigan’s Black Lake (in Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties) ended at 8:48 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7.

The season, which included spearing and hook-and-line fishing, was scheduled to run Feb. 7-11, or until the harvest limit of six lake sturgeon had been reached. Just 48 minutes turned out to be enough time.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources set the harvest limit for the season at six fish, though anglers were allocated a season quota of seven sturgeon by agreement with tribal governments. This limit was placed to accommodate the expected number of anglers and anticipate the possibility of near simultaneous harvest of more than one fish, as occurred in 2025.

There were 679 registered anglers this year. The harvested sturgeon ranged in size from 52.9 inches to 67.2 inches long and weighed 40.4 pounds to 79.4 pounds.

  • The first fish was a 61.5-inch male that weighed 50 pounds.
  • Fish number two was a 64.1-inch female that weighed 78.4 pounds.
  • Fish three was a 52.9-inch male that weighed 46.6 pounds.
  • Fish four was a 67.2-inch female that weighed 79.4 pounds.
  • The fifth fish was a 58.1-inch sturgeon that weighed 40.4 pounds.
  • The sixth fish was a 62.5-inch female that weighed 58.4 pounds.
Six lake sturgeon were harvested during the 48-minute 2026 season on Black Lake (Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties).

Only one of the harvested fish had not been captured before by Michigan State University and the DNR during spring spawning runs in the Black River or during past surveys of Black Lake. The sex of the fifth fish, which was not previously tagged, will be determined using DNA from fin clips collected when the fish was registered.

Participating anglers were notified of the season closure in a variety of ways, including text alerts and ice shanty visits from DNR personnel. All methods were used to indicate the season’s end within minutes of the final fish being harvested.

DNR law enforcement officials and other DNR personnel were embedded in the on-ice fishing communities and were able to quickly and safely report harvested fish, as well as to quickly contact all lake sturgeon anglers on the ice to close the season.

Rehabilitation of lake sturgeon in the Cheboygan River watershed is a cooperative effort involving the DNR, the Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon For Tomorrow, Michigan State University, Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership, the Bay Mills Indian Community, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

For more information on lake sturgeon in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Sturgeon. To learn more about all fishing opportunities statewide, go to Michigan.gov/Fishing.

