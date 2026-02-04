Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Get clever and consider switching it up on the ice

My tip isn’t going to help you catch more fish, but it’ll help you think about catching different fish. As the days get longer, and spring draws near, we’re about to see some of the best fishing of the season.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here