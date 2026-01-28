“Tackle” Terry Tuma suggests being out well before daybreak and letting the noise settle down after drilling holes. You may not need to be out as early for dark bodies of water or ones with snow cover. Try using wax worms and grubs as your bait.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here