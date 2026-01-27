Bass, panfish keep anglers coming back to Wolf Lake in Michigan’s Lake County

Hefty bass and plentiful panfish continue to pique angler’s interest on Lake County’s Wolf Lake.

“It’s definitely a popular lake for bass fishing and the panfish are pretty good, too,” said Jake McMillon, manager of nearby Baldwin Bait and Tackle.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here