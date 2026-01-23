Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2104

Bruce Ross, recently retired executive director of the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, urges listeners to contact their state senators and representatives and ask them to support two bills that would authorize a sandhill crane hunt. Nick Gordon, owner of Now Outdoors Expedition Company, extolls the joys of winter camping and invites listeners to join him on trips this winter to the Boundary Waters and Canadian Arctic. Kathy Frydenlund, event coordinator for the Snowflake Ski Club, invites listeners to attend the 103rd annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament, Feb. 6-7, in Westby, Wisconsin.