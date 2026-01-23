Bruce Ross, recently retired executive director of the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, urges listeners to contact their state senators and representatives and ask them to support two bills that would authorize a sandhill crane hunt. Nick Gordon, owner of Now Outdoors Expedition Company, extolls the joys of winter camping and invites listeners to join him on trips this winter to the Boundary Waters and Canadian Arctic. Kathy Frydenlund, event coordinator for the Snowflake Ski Club, invites listeners to attend the 103rd annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament, Feb. 6-7, in Westby, Wisconsin.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2104
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Fur market report: Raccoons improve, bobcats hold and skunks don’t stink
With the second half of the fur harvest season now in full swing, there are signs that many items will
Regulations approved for coyote hunting and trapping in Michigan
Following intense discussion, multiple changes to the coyote hunting and trapping season, and a lawsuit against the state Natural Resources
Here’s four ways Minnesota forests are adapted to winter
Minnesota is well known for frigid cold and lots of snow, and this winter is no different.
According to