Top topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio broadcast include a Minnesota deer season recap with Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman. The pair also discuss Spielman’s recent column on party hunting. Then Scott Sparlin joins the show to share efforts to create a Minnesota River Coordinating Commission focused on improving the water quality of the state’s namesake river. Shooting writer Ron Spomer then joins for a SHOT Show preview and to discuss affordable bucket list opportunities for the traveling hunter. Tim Lesmeister and Drieslein wrap up the show with the latest national mountain lion stories, then Lesmeister offers his take on Gov. Tim Walz announcing that he won’t be running for a third term.
Episode 574 – Deer hunt recap, Minnesota River cleanup, bucket list trips, Gov. Walz announcement
