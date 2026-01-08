Thursday, January 8th, 2026
Learn about fisheries management in northern Wisconsin during upcoming DNR public meetings

One of the meetings, on Jan. 14, will go over a walleye movement study in the Winnebago System and Upper Fox River, and changes to lake sturgeon movement. (File photo by Greg Seubert)

Madison, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a series of informational meetings across the northern regions of the state to educate the public on various fisheries management and habitat topics.

The meetings are part of a spotlight series highlighting various fisheries in Green Bay, the Winnebago System and inland waters in northern Wisconsin.

The sessions will be held both in person and virtually via Microsoft Teams over the next two months from 6 to 8 p.m., giving the public a chance to meet and learn from their local DNR fishery resource specialists. 

More information on these meetings, including Microsoft Teams login information, can be found on the DNR’s Meetings & Hearings calendar.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Wisconsin Musky Clubs Alliance elects Dave Allen as its president

Commentary: George Meyer’s second act was building Wisconsin Wildlife Federation into citizen conservation force

Wisconsin NRB handles sharptail, waterfowl, turkey and elk rules

Event details
Walleye Movement Study In The Winnebago System And Upper Fox River (Acoustic Telemetry) And Changes To Lake Sturgeon Movement

Presenter: Angelo Cozzola, DNR fisheries biologist, and Margaret Stadig, DNR Winnebago sturgeon biologist

When: Jan. 14, 2026

Where: Virtual and JP Coughlin Center, Room A (625 E County Road Y, Oshkosh, WI 54901)

Trout Habitat Improvement Evaluations On Projects In Shawano And Waupaca Counties

Presenter: Elliot Hoffman, DNR fisheries biologist, and Kyle Kossel, DNR fisheries habitat biologist

When: Jan. 20, 2026

Where: Virtual and Shawano Community Middle School (1050 S. Union Street, Shawano, WI 54166)

Fisheries Habitat And Management In The Mecan River Watershed And The Upper Pine River

Presenter: Shawn Sullivan and Steve DeVitt, DNR fisheries habitat biologists, and Scott Bunde, DNR fisheries biologist

When: Jan. 21, 2026

Where: Virtual and Wautoma High School (514 S. Cambridge Street, Wautoma, WI 54982)

Trout Habitat Improvement Evaluations In Florence And Forest Counties

Presenter: Greg Matzke, DNR fisheries biologist

When: Jan. 27, 2026

Where: Virtual or Wild Rivers Interpretive Center (5628 Forestry Drive, Florence, WI 54121)

Lower Green Bay Area Of Concern Habitat Restoration And Fisheries Monitoring: Year One Updates

Presenters: Sam Schaick and Jason Lins, DNR fisheries biologists, Jessica Brandt, DNR Lake Michigan Area of Concern project management specialist, Brie Kupsky, DNR Green Bay program coordinator, and Mandy Sharkey, DNR Lake Michigan Area of Concern project management specialist

When: Jan. 28, 2026

Where: Virtual or Green Bay DNR Service Center (2984 Shawano Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54313)

Green Bay Walleye Management Updates

Presenter: Jason Breeggemann, DNR fisheries biologist

When: Feb. 2, 2026

Where: Virtual or Green Bay DNR Service Center (2984 Shawano Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54313)

Marinette & Oconto County Trout Habitat And Population Trends

Presenters: Jonathan Pyatskowit, Chip Long and Tammie Paoli, DNR fisheries biologists

When: Feb. 3, 2026

Where: Virtual or Green Bay DNR Service Center (2984 Shawano Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54313)

35 Years Of Fisheries Management In Wisconsin’s Ceded Territory

Presenters: Lawrence Eslinger and Gene Hatzenbeler, DNR fisheries biologists, Mark Luehring, GLIFWC Inland Fisheries Section Leader, and Aaron Shultz, GLIFWC Climate Change Inland Fisheries Biologist

When: Feb. 12, 2026

Where: Virtual

Crown Jewel Of The North – 100 Years Of The Turtle Flambeau Flowage Fishery

Presenters: Zach Lawson, DNR fisheries biologist

When: Feb. 19, 2026

Where: Virtua

Overview Of The Status And Management Of Walleye In Northwest Wisconsin

Presenters: Kyle Broadway, Craig Roberts, Nate Thomas and Max Wolter, DNR fisheries biologists

When: Feb. 26, 2026

Where: Virtual

