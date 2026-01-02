Happy New Year from Outdoors Radio. Check out the many lines of new boats for 2026 at the Milwaukee Boat Show January 16-25 at State Fair Park. Choose from a wide selection of Liberty Safes this month at The Range of Richfield. Woodcock face many perils during their spring and fall migrations. Jeff takes the week off to spend time with his family. Dan wraps up the deer season with a Holiday Hunt in Richland County.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2101
