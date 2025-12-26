Episode 572 – Year in review, bird-watching, exit interview with Mark Johnson, 2026 BHA Icebreaker

Top topics on Outdoor News Radio this week include a review of 2025’s top outdoors stories with Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman. Then Sharon “Birdchick” Stiteler visits for the second week in row with most of the chatter focusing on winter owl viewing. Mark Johnson, the long-time and now retiring director of the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, talks with Drieslein about his years in conservation work and the great accomplishments of the dedicated sales tax. Chance Adams, the board chair of Minnesota Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, then visits to preview the big BHA North Country Icebreaker event on Pelican Lake, Jan. 23-24.