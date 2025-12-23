Illinois DNR investigating the killing of trumpeter swan near Kinmundy

Kinmundy, Ill. — Illinois DNR law enforcement began investigating the unlawful take of a trumpeter swan that was found deceased near Kinmundy in Marion County on Dec. 5. After x-rays were taken of the deceased swan, it was discovered numerous bb’s were lodged in the bird.

“It should be noted there have been numerous trumpeter swans located around the Kinmundy area recently; as well as Carlyle Lake,” DNR noted.

Trumpeter Swans are fully protected in Illinois under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and state laws. It is illegal to hunt or harm them.



Any information regarding the trumpeter swan can be directly shared with DNR’s Marion County Conservation Police Officer at 618-383-6977.