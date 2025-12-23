Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025
Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025

Illinois DNR investigating the killing of trumpeter swan near Kinmundy

This trumpeter swan was found dead near Kinmundy in southern Illinois. (Photo courtesy of DNR)

Kinmundy, Ill. — Illinois DNR law enforcement began investigating the unlawful take of a trumpeter swan that was found deceased near Kinmundy in Marion County on Dec. 5. After x-rays were taken of the deceased swan, it was discovered numerous bb’s were lodged in the bird.

“It should be noted there have been numerous trumpeter swans located around the Kinmundy area recently; as well as Carlyle Lake,” DNR noted.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

Year one of Illinois CWD pilot ends; Iowa and Missouri adjust plans

Illinois Farm Bureau puts beavers, groundhogs, skunks on notice

Fate of a Lake Michigan fishing haven in question in Illinois

Trumpeter Swans are fully protected in Illinois under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and state laws. It is illegal to hunt or harm them.

Any information regarding the trumpeter swan can be directly shared with DNR’s Marion County Conservation Police Officer at 618-383-6977.

Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report December 23, 2025

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Illinois published in the Dec. 26, 2025 edition of Outdoor News.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.