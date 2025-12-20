Meet outfitters, resort owners and guides and book trips for 2026 at the All Canada Show in Milwaukee, Green Bay, or Chicago. New novel depicts the life and adventures of Buffalo Bill Cody, Sitting Bull, and Annie Oakley. Jeff gets serious about ice fishing. Dan works on his seminars for the All Canada Shows in Milwaukee and Green Bay.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2051
