Ask a fisheries biologist: What do we do in the winter?

One of the more frequent questions people ask about my job is ‘What do you guys do in winter?’ People who ask that question correctly identify that our work changes quite a bit once ice locks fish under its cover until spring.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here