A good dog that can hunt well without constant verbal commands from its handler becomes all the more important during the late season. Tim Lesmeister explains.
WI Daily Update: A good dog is all the more important on late-season birds
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Minnesota DNR permanently protects 16,000 acres in northland
This fall, the Minnesota DNR finalized one of its largest land acquisitions in recent history, resulting in the permanent protection
Minnesota Mixed Bag: Deer hunted cited for allegedly shooting moose
A Duluth man has been cited for allegedly illegally shooting a moose – a gross misdemeanor – while deer hunting
Minnesota Letters to the Editor: Wolf hunting, trapping would benefit wolves
Reader-submitted letters to the editor published in the Dec. 19, 2025 edition of Minnesota Outdoor News.