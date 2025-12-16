Michigan Mixed Bag: Bass Fishing Hall of Fame opens nomination season

Springfield, Mo. — Fresh off an induction ceremony that celebrated three influential members of the bass-fishing community, the board of directors of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame has opened the nomination process for the next class of inductees.

Anyone may nominate deserving individuals for consideration.

Nominees should have made a major impact on the world of bass fishing and brought honor and credit to the sport. In order to be considered for the class of 2026, applications must be completed by Jan. 15, 2026.

The initial list of nominees will be narrowed to an official ballot to be evaluated by the selection panel, which includes 30 members of the industry plus all living hall-of-famers.

Nomination forms are posted on the hall’s website.

St. Paul, Minn. — Wildlife Forever announced the expansion of the 2025–26 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest, now featuring 18 state-level contests.

This year, the states of Washington, Virginia, South Carolina, and New Mexico join the network of organizations dedicated to inspiring creativity and conservation through art.

Each state contest often highlights specific fish species that are ecologically or culturally significant to the area. State hosts have the opportunity to identify these species, encouraging students to focus on their unique local habitats and conservation needs.

The 2025-26 contest is open for submissions until Feb. 28, 2026.

Participants can find more information, learn about specialty awards, educational resources, and submission guidelines at www.FishArt.org.

ShowSpan Announces 2026 Ultimate Sport Show schedule

Grand Rapids, Mich — With 2026 creeping over the horizon ShowSpan, Inc., Michigan’s largest producer of consumer shows, is pleased to announced dates for its popular 2026 Ultimate Sport Show tour, which includes two shows in the metro-Detroit market and the state’s longest-running show in Grand Rapids.

The Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit will be January 8-11, 2026, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Outdoorama will be held February 19-22, 2026, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Ultimate Sport Show-Grand Rapids will be held March 12-15 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

“We’re excited to get the show season up and running, and January 8 will be here before we know it” said Sport Show Manager Ben Nielsen. “We’re putting together another fantastic lineup of boats and motors, hunting and fishing gear, outfitters, spectacular features and an all-star lineup of seminar speakers that is second to none.”

Visit www.ShowSpan.com for more info

GL States to Benefit from Watercraft Cleaning Station Deployment

St. Paul, Minn. — Wildlife Forever will soon install more than a dozen waterless, free-to-use, watercraft-cleaning stations at public boat ramps across the Great Lakes area, helping boaters and anglers prevent the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species.

In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, the project will support local, state, and federal efforts to educate and provide public access tools to mitigate existing and future AIS threats throughout the region.

Installation is scheduled to begin in spring 2026. Through Wildlife Forever’s Clean Drain Dry public service and awareness initiative, the newly installed self-service boat-cleaning stations will give users fast and reliable access to proven tools and technology that support best management guidelines.

To learn about Clean Drain Dry initiative AIS-prevention tools and services, contact Zach Burnside, Wildlife Forever’s conservation program manager, or visit CleanDrainDry.org

DNR Approves $1.9 Million in Recreation Grants

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that 15 communities will share $1,920,100 in Recreation Passport grants for local public recreation projects.

The grants awarded will fund a range of projects, including improvements at the Charlton Park boating access site in Barry County, the Newstrom Park accessible pathway loop in Fruitland Township in Muskegon County, and the Diggins Hill Park sensory playground in the city of Cadilac in Wexford County.

“The Recreation Passport remains one of the best values in outdoor recreation anywhere in the United States,” said DNR Director Scott Bowen.

Call (517) 284-7268 for more info.

NWTF’s 50th Convention set for February 12-14

Nashville, Tenn. — The National Wild Turkey Federation’s 50th convention and sport show will take place Feb. 12-14, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Convention info is posted on the NWTF website at nwtf.org.