Nature Smart: A new way to monitor the amazing bird migration

Bird migration is one of nature’s most interesting, yet mysterious events. On the surface, migration seems simple and straight forward, but it has many shades of complexity.

There are more than 11,000 species of birds and about 40% migrate in some way. Migrations range from simple elevation changes for mountain species to short distant movements to avoid unfavorable weather, to long distant trips to warm climates to escape winter, to the granddaddy of them all: migration from one end of the planet to the other.

