Low waters pose a challenge this year, but fall is a great time for Pennsylvania trout anglers

Autumn can provide some of the most exciting fly-fishing of the year, although very low water conditions resulting from a growing statewide drought in Pennsylvania promises to make the fishing more challenging this fall.
The cooling temperatures of streams allow trout that may have spent the summer in spring holes or upstream areas to ease back to areas they frequented earlier in the year. But as I write this, it is going to require some significant rains to raise the levels of many streams so that the trout can move around.