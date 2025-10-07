Michigan DNR proposal seeks to expand deer hunting on Beaver Island

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites public comment on proposals to expand the deer hunting season on Beaver Island and to improve the island’s forest diversity.

Deer hunters on Beaver Island would have an additional 20 days of antlerless-only hunting under a DNR proposal to help simplify hunting regulations and control the island’s deer population.

The proposal would add both early and late antlerless firearm deer seasons for the 2026-2028 hunting seasons. Public comment on the proposal can be submitted through Oct. 31 to DNR wildlife biologist Jeremy Wood at WoodJ26@Michigan.gov.

In the email subject line, indicate “Beaver Island Deer Proposal.” A summary of public input will be provided to the Natural Resources Commission, which has final authority for establishing deer hunting regulations.

Currently, the DNR allows the following deer hunting seasons on the island: Liberty Hunt, early and late archery segments, Independence Hunt, regular firearm and muzzleloader seasons.

Adding early and late antlerless firearm seasons would simplify regulations across the Beaver Island Archipelago and the remainder of mainland Charlevoix County. The change would also address concerns about elevated deer densities on Beaver Island, which is affecting sensitive vegetation and limiting forest regeneration.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Outdoor Observations: Should Michigan game managers reduce deer harvest in areas hit hard by EHD?

Michigan hunters face multiple challenges during early elk season

CWD confirmed in Michigan’s Genesee County for the first time

Improving forest diversity

The DNR is proposing multiple projects to improve forest diversity and wildlife habitat on about 240 acres of state-managed land on Beaver Island.

The plan consists of seven timber harvesting projects on both the east and west side of the island, all within the Beaver Island State Wildlife Research Area. The harvests would regenerate deciduous species such as aspen, birch and maple, improving age class diversity of the forest as well as wildlife habitat. The proposals address outcomes for forest management identified in the Beaver Island implementation plan, which was developed in collaboration with the Northern Lake Michigan Islands Collaborative and finalized in May 2022.

The public can submit comments about the proposals online via the MI State Forest Application or by contacting DNR wildlife biologist Jeremy Wood at WoodJ26@Michigan.gov until Oct. 15. In the email subject line, indicate “Beaver Island Forest Proposals.”