Legendary Pennsylvania fly-angler, Joe Humphreys, casts over a long career

At the ripe old age of 96, Joe Humphreys has long ago embraced a personal philosophy that has enabled him to derive the most enjoyment and fulfillment from his life.

“One thing that I’ve always done every day of my life is to have something exciting to look forward to,’’ Humphreys said. For Humphreys, a nationally renowned fly-fisherman who lives in the Centre County town of Boalsburg, that means appreciating and being grateful for things like a beautiful day on a mountain stream, and his passion for fly-fishing that has earned him recognition and acclaim from his followers and fans across the country.

