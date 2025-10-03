Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2040

On this week’s show, Huntworth Gear pro-staffer Bernie Barringer reports on his 2025 Minnesota bear hunts and talks about bear attacks on humans. Jim Babiasz announces October classes, events and special deals at the Range of Richfield. Sailboat captain Jon Small invites listeners to sail on Lake Superior before boats are pulled for the winter. Jeff heads for Alexandria, Minn., for the final Masters Walleye Circuit event of the season. Dan and his son discuss the Treeland Premier Musky Fly Fishing Championship held last weekend in Hayward.