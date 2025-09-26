The top-water bite for largemouth bass is great right now. Tim Lesmeister explains a couple of things you can do to up your odds of having a great day on the water.
WI Daily Update: Top-water bite going strong for largemouths right now
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Latest estimate indicates Wisconsin has more than 1,200 timber wolves
Wisconsin’s wolf population is likely as high as it has ever been after roughly 300 breeding females gave birth this
Ask a fisheries biologist: Wisconsin fish mysteries that still exist
As a young angler, I had a curiosity about why fish behave the way they do. I guess that is
Steve Pollick: Kayaks offer a quiet, adventurous respite
In the heat of the summer, Pollick chooses to relax on one of northwest Ohio’s waterways in his trusty kayak.