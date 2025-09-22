The Minnesota DNR is asking upland bird hunters to log details about their hunts for grouse, woodcock, pheasants, prairie chickens, and partridge. Here’s how to help out.
MN Daily Update: Log your hunts this upland bird season to help with management
