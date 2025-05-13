Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

JUNE 12: Kankakee River Valley NWTF Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., X-Line Sportsman’s Club, 670 Winston Dr., Bourbonnais. Call 630-337-7806.

JULY 26: DeWitt County NWTF Longbeards Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion, 623 W South St, Clinton. Call 217-871-8383.

JULY 26: Whitetails Unlimited Kaskaskia Valley Illinois Son’s O’ Bucks Banquet, | 4 p.m., Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club, 1535 North County Road, Mascoutah. For more information, call 618-207-0290.

AUG. 2: Whitetails Unlimited Muddy River IL Whitetails Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Majestic Pines, 11503 3 Mile Road, Thomson. Call 563-219-2022.

AUG. 8: Little Wabash Longbeards NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Effingham Events Center, 2400 S. Third St., Effingham. Call 217-343-9510.

AUG. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Honest Woods IL Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., The Rock, 302 First Street, Coal Valley. Call 309-781-5178.

AUG. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Embarras Eagles Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., West End Event Center, 202 Museum Drive, Newton. Call 618-562-8526.

AUG. 23: Whitetails Unlimited Rivers Edge IL Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., The Ambiance, 5225 Kochs Lane, Quincy. Call 309-224-2210.

MEETINGS

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley, Hoffman Estates. Call 630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. Call 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. Call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. Call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Mascoutah Sportsmens Club Meeting: Second Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m., Sportsmans Club, 1535 N County Rd., Mascoutah. For more information, call 618-540-9614.

Midwest Musky Club: January to June and August to December, first Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmans Club, 5201 W 115 St., Alsip. For more information, call 773-972-6634.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more information, call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more information, call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Riverside Fishing Club: Second Thursday of the Month, Moose Lodge, Berwyn. For more information, call 630-235-2162.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Fuehnes in Damiansville and Mascoutah Sportsmans Club. For more information, call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Visitor Center. For more information, call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of month, 7 p.m., Metamora. Call 309-696-0208.

