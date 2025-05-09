Woman receives 30 days, $1K fine in big southeast deer poaching case

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Sandra J. Giernoth sentenced Jessica Jill Kroening, 37, of West Bend, Wis., (formerly of Brownsville), to 30 days in the county jail and a $1,000 fine, plus court costs, for her involvement in a deer poaching case in southeast Wisconsin that involved the illegal shooting of an estimated 100 to 150 deer.

Washington County District Attorney Barry J. Braatz passionately argued for the maximum sentence, 12 months incarceration. Kroening’s attorney, David Nelson, asked for a fine and prohibition of Kroening obtaining a hunting license.

