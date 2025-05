We have always known that fish leave reservoirs by going over dams, which is a big reason why fishing below dams is so popular. Losing those fish from the reservoir, which biologists call ‘escapement,’ can be a drain on the population and a challenge for managing that fishery.

This is especially true when expensive stocked fish are leaving the lake instead of staying put and available to anglers.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here