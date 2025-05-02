Michigan anglers see mixed results on trout opener

Despite some trout-harboring streams remaining open to angling all year, Michigan’s official trout season kicked off on April 26. The season began somewhere between a whimper and a bang.

As is often the case, the season had a chilly beginning. Opening morning saw temperatures across the lower tier of Michigan’s best trout-fishing counties hovering in the high 30s. Dawn arrived in Silver City, at the extreme northwestern corner of the Upper Peninsula at the base of the Porcupine Mountains (and in the vicinity of several popular brook-trout streams), with temperatures sitting right at the freezing point.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here