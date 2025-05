There’s a new Ohio Buckeye sapling in the Buckeye Grove in the Natural Resources Park at the Ohio Expo Center. And this one wasn’t planted by a governor.

Three members of the 2024 Ohio State University (OSU) football team planted the tree on April 24 to commemorate the team’s victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish that brought the national championship trophy to Columbus. Traditionally, buckeye trees in the grove are planted by Ohio’s governors to commemorate their terms in office.

