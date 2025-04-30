This Mississippi River guide says the water is low but the bite is heating up on the river in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Here’s how he’s catching walleyes, saugers and some perch.
MN Daily Update: Utilize the Dubuque Rig on the Mississippi River
