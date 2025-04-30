Green Energy: Not in the faster-permitting mix?

For years, proponents of green energy have argued that a slow, inefficient permitting process in the United States hinders a transition to clean sources of electricity.
“Permitting reform,” as it’s called, is needed to unleash green energies such as solar and wind, which don’t emit greenhouse gases that cause climate change, supporters have argued. The Trump administration agrees on the need to speed up energy projects, but not for wind or for solar, which is the fastest-growing source of electricity generation in the U.S.