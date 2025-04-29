Southeast Minnesota-based outdoors writer and regular Outdoor News contributor Scott Bestul, age 64, died Saturday morning, April 19. Listen here for more about a great outdoors advocate.
MN Daily Update: Remembering outdoor writer Scott Bestul
