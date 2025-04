Illinois DNR has confirmed a mountain lion sighting by a turkey hunter searching his trail camera for turkey action in Pike County. Photos and video clips from the camera of Brent Jordan in Pike County were investigated by DNR.

“Nothing unusual to have 100, 200 pictures a day to go through, randomly scrolled through to see what’s on the camera, and then . . . we got something a little different on the camera,” Jordan said.

