Karl Curfman, fishing and marine buyer for Blain’s Farm and Fleet, announces spring fishing specials April 24-May 4, at 45 store locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan. Audiologist Dr. Alli Anderson shares hearing protection advice for turkey hunters and announces a free hearing and tinnitus symposium on May 13 in Mauston. Bob Kuphal announces a free fishing outing on June 7 for anglers with disabilities to safely fish Lake Michigan, sponsored by the Milwaukee Great Lakes Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries, and encourages charter captains and private anglers to volunteer for this event.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2017
